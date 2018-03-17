11-year-old girl, woman beaten to death with 'hand tool,' police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing a capital murder charge after he told police he beat his girlfriend, 48, and an 11-year-old child to death with a "hand tool" early Saturday morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the woman's boyfriend, 50-year-old Casey Farell Marshall, called emergency medical services to a home in the 9100 block of Beaudine Avenue around 5 a.m. after he killed the woman and child.

#BREAKING Officers called for assault in the 9100 block of Beaudine Ave.

Both were found dead in the bathroom of the home when paramedics arrived. According to a preliminary report, the tool Farell told police he used in the killings caused the victims blunt-force trauma and lacerations.

Authorities said they hadn't been called to the home before and didn't believe the man lived at the home. McManus said he wasn't sure of the relationship between the child and the woman.

The victim's names have not yet been released.

