'Choke the life out of you': SAPD detective fired after threatening ex

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department was fired after an investigation revealed he threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend, according to disciplinary documents obtained by the KSAT Defenders.

Detective Emmanuel Keith Jr. was handed his indefinite suspension June 12, more than a year after he sent the series of threatening text messages and voicemails.

On May 18, 2018, police said, Keith's ex-girlfriend received text messages that read, "I'm so freaking pist (sic). I'm going to end you. Dead (expletive) soon. Die (expletive) die."

Shortly after, police said Keith left voicemails saying, "Your whole world is going to blow apart. I could just string you up and shake the life out of you. I could really choke the life out of you."

The woman reported Keith to SAPD's Special Victims Unit and provided the messages and voicemails to his fellow detectives.

While the woman decided not to pursue her complaint, the Police Department declared Keith's actions violated its rules and regulation, regardless of whether it occurred during his off-duty hours.

In a request for arbitration, Keith's attorney said his client "denies the allegations contained in the disciplinary suspension order."

When asked by the KSAT Defenders why Keith was never arrested, SAPD released the following statement:

"The case was investigated and the findings were submitted to the District Attorney’s Office." - San Antonio Police Department

Keith's service photo was not immediately sent to the KSAT Defenders.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.