Church bus with kids returning to San Antonio catches fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A bus full of kids returning from a church youth camp caught fire Thursday morning in Blanco County.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Hwy. 281, north of Johnson City in Blanco County.

The engine of the bus caught fire before the entire bus became fully engulfed.

Everyone on the bus got off safely and six children were treated for smoke inhalation.

Another bus is en route to pick up the kids, who were headed back to Summit Christian Church, according to the director of marketing for the church, Chrissy Bruggeman.

Some luggage was able to be pulled off the bus before it was fully engulfed.

