Suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault after cutting man during dispute, Pearsall PD says

PEARSALL, Texas – A 48-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly cut another man during a dispute Tuesday night, according to a Pearsall Police Department spokesperson.

Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Phelps Street, located in Pearsall, Texas.

According to authorities, they were dispatched for a dispute inside a home, which the victim’s spouse allegedly owned.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a cut to his arm. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, police said.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Alberto Hernandez, whom police identified as the suspect.

Hernandez was located and taken into custody at approximately 2 p.m. on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Pearsall police spokesperson.

His bond is currently unknown.

