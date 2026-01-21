San Marcos police search for suspect in shooting near Texas State University John Anthony “Chucky” Contreras, 17, is wanted for attempted capital murder of multiple persons John Anthony “Chucky” Contreras, 17. (SMPD) SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) shared details of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting not far from Texas State University’s campus.
Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of 17-year-old John Anthony “Chucky” Contreras.
The shooting happened in the early morning of Nov. 2 in the 1600 block of Post Road.
Police said they found shell casings and “a large amount of blood” near the pool of the apartment complex where the shooting took place.
One person was taken to a hospital for injuries, police said.
Contreras is wanted for attempted capital murder of multiple persons, according to SMPD. His last known residence was in Kyle.
Contreras is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 140 to 150 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.
Police warned that Contreras is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or submit a tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers
online or at 1-800-324-8477. Read also:
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
