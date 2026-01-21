Man wanted by US Marshals after escaping San Antonio federal reentry center, agency says

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who escaped from a Federal Bureau of Prisons residential reentry center in San Antonio, the agency said in a news release.

In 2024, Malachi Christopher Farias, 22, was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants, according to the agency. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Officials said Farias was scheduled to complete his federal sentence at the San Antonio reentry center, but he failed to report for scheduled inmate counts on Jan. 15.

After multiple headcounts and a thorough search of the facility, a U.S. Marshals news release states Farias was declared missing and placed on escape status.

Farias was last accounted for just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and had a visitor earlier in the evening, the U.S. Marshals said.

Farias is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has several scars on the back of his head as well as a scar on his left leg.

The agency said Farias also has multiple distinctive tattoos, including the letters “R.E.A.L,” dice with skulls, playing cards, the name “Crystal” and images of a man and a woman on his right arm.

Farias’ last known residence was on the North Side, the release states.

Anyone with any information on Farias’ whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500. Tips can also be submitted through the USMS Tips app.

