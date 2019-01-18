City of Del Rio attacked by ransomware

DEL RIO, Texas - The city of Del Rio was attacked by ransomware on Thursday, which led to servers at City Hall being disabled.

Employees were not allowed to log into the city’s system because the internet connection for all city departments had to be turned off, which led to transactions at City Hall being done manually by paper.

The city then reported the issue to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which then informed the Secret Service.

It is uncertain whether anyone’s personal data has been compromised. The city will provide further information as it becomes available.

