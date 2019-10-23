Community leaders double down on opposition to migrant shelter despite letter from lawyers

SAN ANTONIO - A letter sent to San Antonio city officials Tuesday from lawyers representing both the Second Baptist Church and VisionQuest, the company hired by the federal government to secure a new migrant facility claims the city would break the law if they don't allow the church to be rezoned.

"We're asking the city to reconsider opposing any denials of zoning approvals, so that will allow the shelter to operate…basically under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the act basically states that religious organizations are protected against the effects of improper land use decisions," said Jeffrey Bender, a VisionQuest spokesperson.

But Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert pushed back against that assertion.

“I'm glad they brought up religion, because it allows me to remind them that the Ten Commandments says thou shall not kill," Calvert said. "And VisionQuest has had 12 children die under their custody. It allows me to remind people of Isaiah, 61, to set the captives free.”

Calvert's office sent KSAT a list that includes the names of young migrants who have died at VisionQuest facilities between 1980 and 1994.

Youth Name Death Reason Organization Responsible Year of Death Robert Erwin Drowned Vision Quest 1980 Lyle Foodroy Drowned Vision Quest 1980 Robert Zimmerman Drowned Vision Quest 1980 Charles Lucas Drowned Vision Quest 1980 James Lamb Drowned Vision Quest 1980 Bernard Reefer Drowned Vision Quest 1980 Carlos Ruiz Unknown Vision Quest 1994 Dawanne Takeuchi Accidental Vision Quest 1980 Danny Lewis Accidental Vision Quest 1989

VisionQuest officials said they've provided a safe space for more than 100,000 migrant children over the last several decades. Bender did not deny past abuse allegations, however.

“They are rare, when they do occur we are required by the state and local government to report them immediately and then take steps to prevent those occurrences,” Bender said.

Bender would not say whether they would sue the city if the church was not rezoned.



