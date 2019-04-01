Courthouse rally kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO - A rally Monday on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse marked the beginning of Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month.

There was a call for Bexar County, as a community, to come together to combat child abuse.

“It is a time for us to come together as partners, as a community and as a family to say to those who are abusing our children to stop,” said Carrie Wilcoxson, child abuse and prevention advocate, during the gathering of community leaders, law enforcement officers, politicians and other members of the public.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus was among the speakers. He said that in 2018, 211 children died in Texas from abuse and neglect, and of those, nine were in Bexar County.

“All of us care and have compassion and need to connect, and that’s what I challenge all of us to do," said District Judge Peter Sakai.

Everyone at the rally took a pledge to do their part to help prevent child abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.