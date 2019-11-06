Convicted sex offender could be hiding in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Santiago Martinez III for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

Martinez, 33, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2010. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In December 2018, a warrant was filed for Martinez's arrest after he failed to report his address to law enforcement.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Martinez's arrest.

