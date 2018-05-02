North SA man wanted on charges he hurt 2 kids

SAN ANTONIO - Officers are asking for help in finding a man who has been wanted for nearly one year on charges he hurt two children.

Mark Anthony Gomez, 30, is facing two counts of injury to a child by intent.

"In June 2017, warrants were issued for Gomez's arrest following indictments filed with the Bexar County 290th District Court. The indictments alleged that Gomez physically assaulted two children causing bodily injury," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The victims were under the age of 14 years old."

Gomez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Gomez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

