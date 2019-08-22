Crime Stoppers seek pair who robbed victim at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released an image of two men who they said robbed an individual at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on West Park Avenue near North Main Avenue, not far from San Antonio College.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property while the other man acted as a lookout.

The victim complied with the demands and the two men fled, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

