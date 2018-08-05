2 women accused of stealing tens of thousands in DVDs from Barnes and Noble locations

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of DVDs from local Barnes and Noble stores.

The robberies happened at stores throughout San Antonio, and the women were eventually caught.

Authorities said 917 DVDs, worth more than $35,000, had been stolen since April.

A manager from one of the stores said the two women accused, Theresa Tagtmeir and Kristina Rost, would change into different wigs to steal from three of the stores.

In June, the manager noticed Tagtmeir walking into the Bandera Road location. She was caught stuffing a stack of DVDs into a large purse.

Tagtmeir was detained until police arrived, and she later admitted to stealing the DVDs, saying Rost helped with the heist.

Tagtmeir said the duo started stealing from the stores because they could not afford living expenses after her father’s funeral.

Both women were arrested for theft. This isn’t the first time they have been caught stealing.

They both face several other theft charges dating back to December.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.