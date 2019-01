SEGUIN, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying a man they say was using fake money at a Walmart in Seguin.

The man is accused of using a fake $100 bill on Jan. 1.

Surveillance video shows the cashier taking the money, holding it up in the air and then talking to the man. It's unclear if the cashier accepted the money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.



