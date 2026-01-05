Jury selection to begin for former Uvalde CISD officer charged in Robb school shooting response

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales, who faces multiple felony charges related to his response during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

Gonzales, who was indicted in 2024, faces 29 counts of abandoning or endangering a child. He is only the second officer to face criminal charges in connection with the response to the mass shooting. Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was also indicted in 2024.

The indictment alleges Gonzales failed to engage, distract or delay the shooter before the gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

“I’ve never, myself, seen this type of charge used in this way,” Bexar County Criminal District Court Judge Ron Rangel, who has presided over numerous high-profile cases involving former officers, said. “They’re basically trying to use the law in a way that helps them bring this charge forth. Whether or not it can be successful remains to be seen.”

The charges are classified as state jail felonies, the lowest level of felony under Texas law. If convicted, Gonzales could face between six months and two years in prison.

“Theoretically, he would be probation eligible if he is found guilty, which means he could get probation for anywhere from two years up to five years,” Rangel said.

Legal experts said the case’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for law enforcement accountability nationwide.

“If this gentleman is convicted of these particular counts, any one of these counts, then police agents are going to feel pressure that you have to act,” Rangel said. “You have to act in a certain way because if you don’t, you could be charged.”

However, Rangel noted that an acquittal could influence how district attorneys approach similar cases in the future.

Jury selection at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi may extend beyond one day. Once a jury is seated and the proceedings begin, the trial will be livestreamed.

Rangel emphasized the importance of public patience as the case unfolds.

“Recognize that it’s going to really impact that community either way,” Rangel said. “It’s important for us to just be patient and always recognize that the impacts that particular community feels is something we should always respect. Regardless of the outcome, we should respect the process.”

KSAT 12 News will livestream the trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel as a part of its Open Court coverage.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: