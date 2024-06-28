Former UCISD officer Adrian Gonzales released from jail, faces 29 charges connected to Robb Elementary response

UVALDE, Texas – Adrian Gonzales, the second of two former Uvalde CISD officers indicted this week, is facing 29 charges for his response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said each of Gonzales’ charges are for abandoning/endangering a child, which is considered a state jail felony.

Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Uvalde County Jail but has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

BREAKING: Court records show Adrian Gonzales has been indicted on 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child. This includes charges for the 19 kids who died in the Robb Elementary shooting and the 10 who survived. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/MCJXO8yuWf — KSAT Daniela Ibarra (@KSATDaniela) June 28, 2024

According to Gonzales’ service record, he joined the Uvalde CISD Police Department in July 2021, less than a year before the Robb Elementary shooting.

He left the department in November 2022, according to the records.

Before joining Uvalde CISD, Gonzales was an officer with the Uvalde Police Department for more than 10 years.

Records show Gonzales completed 44 hours of active shooter training while employed with UPD.

Pete Arredondo, the other former UCISD officer indicted and arrested this week, is facing 10 charges of abandoning/endangering a child, court records show.

KSAT reached out to Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell’s office on Friday. KSAT asked Mitchell why Gonzales is facing 29 counts of child abandonment/endangerment while Arredondo is facing 10 counts on the same charge.

The Uvalde County District Attorney’s Office has yet to comment on KSAT’s questions.

KSAT will have more details on this story as it develops. Check back for updates.

