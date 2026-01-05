CLEAR Alert issued for missing 28-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have issued a CLEAR Alert for a 28-year-old man last seen Sunday morning in San Antonio, who they believe may be endangered.

Adam Rodriguez Jr. was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on January 4 in the 2100 block of Mannix Drive in San Antonio, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Rodriguez is described as a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, tan top, black bottoms, and tan Crocs.

CLEAR Alerts are issued by Texas law enforcement for missing, kidnapped, or abducted adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death.

The San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone who sees Rodriguez or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Those with additional information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.