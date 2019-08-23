San Antonio man awaiting counterfeiting trial arrested again

SAN ANTONIO - A man awaiting trial after being charged with counterfeiting was arrested again Thursday after Helotes police accused him of cashing a $10,000 check that did not belong to him.

Jon Rivera, 40, was charged with forgery of a check, Bexar County Jail records showed.

In February, a Helotes resident called police to report a stolen check. The resident's family member was expecting a $10,000 check from USAA in the mail, but the check was never received, according to the arrest affidavit.

The resident told police that the check had been cashed, however, into a Navy Federal Credit Union bank account.

After obtaining surveillance images of the suspect cashing the check, police talked to the owners of the account.

The account owners had no knowledge of the cashed check, they told detectives, but identified the suspect as Rivera when they were shown the surveillance images, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rivera's criminal history includes theft, forgery and identity theft, according to the affidavit. Rivera's bail was set at $2,000, jail records showed.

