Cold front arrives bringing gusty winds & fire risk Temperatures remain mild A gusty day as a cold front arrives in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Gusty northwest winds, 35 mph; highs near 70° FIRE DANGE: Elevated to near-critical conditions THIS WEEK: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons RAIN: Slight chance Monday night into Tuesday FORECAST WINDY WEDNESDAY
A cold front will move through San Antonio late this morning into early afternoon, bringing breezy to gusty northwest winds. Expect gusts up to 40 mph before winds gradually ease by tonight.
The dry air and plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s. While winds will become less gusty by mid-evening, they’ll remain steady at 5–10 mph overnight, keeping most areas above freezing.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER
Moderate to dry vegetation fuels, especially across southwest counties, could make any wildfires difficult to control. Use extreme caution outdoors today.
As things dry out, the gusty winds will create a high fire danger today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) RAIN CHANCE
Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, with models hinting at light rain and colder air behind the front.
Another front arrives Monday signaling a chance for rain (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) EXTENDED OUTLOOK
We’ll enjoy pleasant January weather with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Highs trend above normal before another cold front arrives this weekend, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
