Cold front arrives bringing gusty winds & fire risk

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Gusty northwest winds, 35 mph; highs near 70°

FIRE DANGE: Elevated to near-critical conditions

THIS WEEK: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons

RAIN: Slight chance Monday night into Tuesday

FORECAST

WINDY WEDNESDAY

A cold front will move through San Antonio late this morning into early afternoon, bringing breezy to gusty northwest winds. Expect gusts up to 40 mph before winds gradually ease by tonight.

The dry air and plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s. While winds will become less gusty by mid-evening, they’ll remain steady at 5–10 mph overnight, keeping most areas above freezing.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER

Moderate to dry vegetation fuels, especially across southwest counties, could make any wildfires difficult to control. Use extreme caution outdoors today.

As things dry out, the gusty winds will create a high fire danger today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, with models hinting at light rain and colder air behind the front.

Another front arrives Monday signaling a chance for rain (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

We’ll enjoy pleasant January weather with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Highs trend above normal before another cold front arrives this weekend, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

