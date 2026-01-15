Texas man sentenced to 28 years in prison for sexually assaulting, violently attacking wife

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Texas man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting and violently attacking his wife, according to the Comal County District Attorney’s Office.

Jarid James Stout, 35, of Orange, Texas, was found guilty Friday on charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence, a news release states.

On Monday, the jury sentenced him to 13 years for sexual assault, 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 10 years with a $10,000 fine for assault family violence.

A judge ordered the sexual assault sentence to run consecutively to the other sentences, resulting in a total of 28 years in prison, the release states.

Comal County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from friends of the couple vacationing in the county on Aug. 14, 2021.

The victim had run to ask for help after Stout had “viciously beaten” her, the district attorney’s office said. Deputies found her with swelling, bruising and injuries to her head, face and neck, the release states.

The victim told authorities that Stout struck her multiple times, strangled her and threatened to kill her with a gun, the release states. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

The victim had also reported prior assaults and sexual assault by Stout, the release states.

A Comal County jury deliberated for around two hours before finding Stout guilty on all charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

