SAPD: Man sexually assaulted child in wife's car

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Bexar County Jail records show.

Martin Ruben Jaramillo-Bernal, 26, was taken into custody roughly one month after a 13-year-old girl reported him to authorities. The girl told police that Jaramillo-Bernal is a friend of her family.

RELATED: BCSO: DNA test of teen's newborn baby leads to child sex crime arrest

The girl told police when she was 12, Jaramillo-Bernal asked her if she wanted to go to the store with him to get snacks, according to the affidavit. When they were alone in his wife's car, Jaramillo-Bernal exposed himself and sexually assaulted the girl, she told police.

The abuse allegedly continued throughout the year, with the most recent incident coming a few days before the girl reported Jaramillo-Bernal to authorities.

In that instance, the girl was watching TV with a friend's baby when Jaramillo-Bernal walked out of the bathroom and exposed himself to her, according to the affidavit.

The girl went to police "because she is afraid (the suspect) may do something similar to his wife's sister, who is close to the (girl's) age," according to the affidavit.

RELATED: Check this sex offender map before trick-or-treating in San Antonio

Jaramillo-Bernal denied the allegations when police confronted him, but he did admit being along with her in the car to get snacks, according to the affidavit.

Jaramillo-Bernal was arrested on a $100,000 bond, records show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.