SAPD: Suspect ran over 3 women outside South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - A woman arrested Friday is accused of intentionally striking three other women with her car as they left a South Side bar in August.

Krystal Cruz, 27, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Aug. 10, San Antonio police were called to Mustang Sally's Bar on Roosevelt Avenue for reports of a car hitting three pedestrians.

Police determined that three women were hit by a car as they were leaving the bar, according to Cruz's arrest affidavit.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage, which appeared to show the driver accelerating and intentionally striking the women.

A worker at the bar identified Cruz as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

The victims told police Cruz "has issues" with them and believed she was targeting them.

Her bail amount was set at $30,000, jail records showed.

