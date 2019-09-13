Man confesses to robbing at least 10 businesses across San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO - After he was recently taken into custody for two aggravated robbery charges, a San Antonio man admitted to robbing at least 10 businesses over the summer.

Kerwin Bryant, 40, gave specific details to police about each robbery that were not released to the public, according to his arrest affidavit. Bexar County Jail records show that he is currently facing four pending aggravated robbery charges while officers work on adding more charges.

Over the summer, detectives investigated 22 aggravated robberies that had similar characteristics, according to the affidavit.

In each case, the robber would hold a handgun with his left hand, hand the drawstring bag to the employee with his right hand, and demand money.

One man had a shorter, thinner build, while a second man who stood as a lookout had a taller and heavier build.

In three cases, the suspects would rob a victim of their vehicle and then rob several convenience stores immediately after, according to the affidavit.

When police identified Bryant as a suspect in two of the cases, Bryant confessed to "at least" 10 robberies, according to the affidavit. He also identified his cousin, 41-year-old James Bernard Carson, as the second suspect.

Carson has not yet been arrested in connection with the case, records show.

