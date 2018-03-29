Cute 4-year-old interrupts stranger on the toilet to ask for help washing his hands

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Chick-fil-A employee Andrew Hall got a surprise visit on his bathroom break Monday evening.

Levi, a 4-year-old who is serious about clean hands, crawled under the stall in the restaurant's bathroom and asked for help washing his hands.

The awkward encounter occurred at the Wards Road Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia. Hall caught the whole thing on video.

LOCAL: Google Fiber expanding service in San Antonio

His tweet has been shared more than 260,000 times since Monday.

Levi’s mother Melissa Roach-Stevens addressed the video Tuesday, explaining her side of the scenario saying Levi took off for the men’s room to wash his hands before she could grab him.

TRENDING: Win two tickets to the 2018 Fan Fest!

"I could hear him chatting with someone so I assumed everything was ok- it sounded like someone was maybe helping him- I was still contemplating just barging in and grabbing him but it wasn’t long and he came out,” she said.

Watch the video and see Roach-Steven’s reply below:



Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.