Google Fiber expanding service in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Google Fiber is expanding its service in San Antonio and adding more neighborhoods where residents can sign up for the high-speed internet service.

Beginning Tuesday, residents in additional neighborhoods on the far West Side near Westover Hills will be able to sign up for Google Fiber.

The deadline for customers to sign up in this new area is May 17. Residents can check before hand if they are eligible for the service.

According to a press release, Google Fiber expects to open up even more areas in late April and May.

Google Fiber launched in San Antonio in November and has primarily built its network in and around the Westover Hills area.

Residents can also visit google.com/fiber/sanantonio for more updates on availability.

