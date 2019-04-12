DA wants Madison HS student tried as an adult in stabbing death

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County District Attorney's Office is looking to have a 16-year-old Madison High School student, who is accused of stabbing two other teens, tried as an adult.

The teen was fighting with two 18-year-olds in the driveway of her home on March 1 when the stabbing occurred.

The high school junior is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Catelleja to death. The other teen suffered from superficial cuts.

A motion for certification and transfer has been filed and will be heard in the 436th Juvenile Distrct Court, according to the DA's office.

