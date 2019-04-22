Dallas transgender woman speaks out after video of attack goes viral

DALLAS - Muhlaysia Booker, 23, is speaking out for the first time since she was violently attacked in broad daylight in Dallas on April 12.

The attack was captured on a cellphone video, which has since gone viral, and a crowd of people can be seen standing in the background during the assault.

Booker, a transgender woman, suffered a broken wrist and concussion during the attack.

"This time I can stand before you; whereas in other scenarios, we are at a memorial," Booker said.

Edward Thomas has been arrested for his involvement in the incident. According to an arrest warrant, Thomas was told he'd be given $200 to beat up Booker.

Dallas police have asked the FBI if this case warrants hate crime charges after pressure from activists who support Booker.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. And together we will continue to fight against the hate that continues to plague our communities," Rep. Jessica Gonzalez said.

"This has been a rough week for myself, the transgender community and also the city of Dallas," Booker said.

She declined to comment or reveal any more information due to a pending criminal investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.