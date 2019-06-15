Husband arrested after missing woman, 2 autistic sons found safe

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE:

Shortly after Belen Elizondo and her two sons were safely located Friday morning, San Antonio police said Elizondo's husband was arrested and faces a Class A misdemeanor charge.

Police said the arrest warrant for Isaac Galicia was issued during the search for his wife and her two sons.

In May, police said a report was filed after Elizondo claimed Galicia assaulted her.

According to online records, Galicia is facing an assault causing bodily injury charge in connection with May's domestic violence incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A San Antonio woman and community members are concerned about a mother and her two autistic sons after they were reported missing.

San Antonio police have opened missing person cases for Belen Elizondo and her two sons, Salvador, 17, and Moises, 10.

Two local groups, Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach and the Chain Breakers Search and Rescue and Domestic Violence Assistance, along with family members started their search Thursday morning in a wooded area off Perrin Beitel and Sun Gate Road. They believe Elizondo and her two sons were staying at the nearby InTown Suites.

“It is gut-wrenching,” said Pamela Allen, executive director of Eagle Flight. “We came out to ask questions and came by a lot of businesses that knew and had seen Belen. A convenience store near here told us to check this wooded area because they said a lot of activity happens out here, so we did.”

Allen said Elizondo reached out to her on Sunday. She said that was the last time she heard from Elizondo.

“I said ‘OK, I found you a place at the women's shelter. Call them and let them start services. Belen, this is a chance for you to be able to start again.’ We were all so excited, but not only did she not make it to the shelter, she didn’t make it to the storage she said she was going to to drop her clothes off first.”

Elizondo’s daughter, Esmeralda, said she talked and texted with her mother every day, but she never knew the details of her relationship.

“She told me she was in a new relationship, but I never asked about it," Esmeralda Elizondo said. "Now that I am putting everything together, she was depressed and would always text me. I would tell her, 'I love you, mom. I am always here for you when you need me.' Now I understand why my mom was so sad.”

Belen Elizondo filed a police report on May 29 against her husband of one year, Isaac Galicia, for a domestic violence incident that happened three days prior.

A preliminary police report stated Galicia became angry during an argument about him talking to other women on his phone. Elizondo told her husband that she was calling police but didn't actually dial, according to the report. Galicia then allegedly pushed her to the floor, causing her to bruise on her arms and torso, according to the report.

San Antonio police said they do not suspect foul play in the disappearance of Elizondo and her two sons.

Her family and friends say they just want the three back.

“How do you as a family member just sit and wait? How do you just sit and wait for something to happen? That is not right,” Allen said.

“It is such a scary feeling,” Elizondo said. “I just feel like my mom is in danger."

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for Galicia in connection with the domestic violence incident that occurred on May 26. Galicia is not a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance of Elizondo and her two sons.

San Antonio police say the mother and boys could be in a black 2007 GMC Yukon with license plate FHT8426.

If you have any information on Elizondo and her two boys, you are urged to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

LINK: Salvador Elizondo Missing Persons Flyer

LINK: Belen Elizondo Missing Persons Flyer

LINK: Moises Elizondo Missing Persons Flyer

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.