Decomposing body of baby found in suitcase seized in raid at Far West Side side home

SAN ANTONIO - The decomposing body of a baby was found in a suitcase seized during a raid at a home on the Far West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the area of Bronco Lane and Gunsmoke Drive for what began as a drug raid.

Officials are searching the home for narcotics, but so far have only located drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said that the body of what appears to be an infant was found in a piece of luggage seized during the raid. The infant was fully clothed and wrapped in a blanket, Salazar said.

At least 12 people were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.