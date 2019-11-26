SAN ANTONIO – A number of social media posts ranging from insensitive to outright vulgar and sexual in nature have been linked to the Facebook account of a San Antonio Municipal Court employee, a KSAT 12 Defenders investigation reveals.

Additionally, a post describing a graphic sexual encounter was shared by court coordinator Marcus Carter while Carter was working on Oct. 15, according to time clock records released in an open records request.

The post could violate city rules on acceptable uses of information technology.

Another post made by Carter on Oct. 13 appears to have an anti-police sentiment.

Court clerk exposed himself, allegedly groped deputy; BCSO twice refused to file charges

“Don’t call the police unless ABSOLUTELY necessary. Might get killed or taken to jail for some made up reason. #share,” the post reads.

Four days later, Carter shared a YouTube link on Facebook titled “2 Deaf Chicks Get Into A Heated Sign Language Argument On Facebook Live.”

WATCH: Sheriff’s office supervisors interfere with DWI stop of fellow deputy

City officials have so far refused to discuss the posts, referring to the situation via email Monday as a “personnel matter.”

A history of incidents

Carter has worked for the court since 2011, most recently as a court coordinator, according to city human resources records.

In July 2018, a fellow court employee walked by Carter’s work area and saw his computer on a website that was not work related, city email records show.

The incident happened after Carter was allowed to work in a “secluded area” and was documented as a violation of city rules on using information technology, according to emails.

In March, a San Antonio Police Department sergeant filed a written complaint stating that he had been told by multiple officers that Carter was rude, ignores them when they attempt to turn in paperwork, walks away, rolls his eyes and “seems bothered by officers doing their job,” records show.

“I was shocked to hear this, knowing that we have always had a great relationship with the magistrates office... I was also informed that he has been rude to other officers in other sections of the department,” the sergeant’s email states.

Emails show that municipal court administration was made aware of the complaint, but it is not clear whether Carter was ever disciplined.