SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio Police Department detective fired this summer after being charged with domestic violence faces a separate suspension for confronting a fellow officer who voted in his internal affairs case, records show.

Former detective Daniel Pue was handed the three-day suspension on Oct. 14, after violating department rules related to responsibility to serve the public.

According to internal affairs records, Pue in late May tracked down a fellow officer who was working an off-duty job inside the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center and appeared visibly upset and angry.

SAPD detective fired weeks after family violence charge dismissed

The female officer, who was not named in the report but was described as a voting member of the department’s Complaint and Administrative Review Board, had earlier that day taken part in a confidential meeting to decide Pue’s future with the department.

The internal affairs report indicates that Pue confronted the female officer and asked about the results of the meeting even though she was not allowed to discuss it.

Months earlier, in January, Pue was arrested and charged with family violence after a neighbor said he witnessed Pue beating a woman outside his far West Side home.

Pue was eventually handed an indefinite suspension, tantamount to being fired.

Court records show the family violence charge against Pue was dismissed May 10 after the victim signed a waiver of prosecution.

He has appealed his termination and is currently waiting to go before a third-party arbitrator.

“U wanted to f--k other people. There you go. Bye.”

Public records state the violent incident started when Pue kicked in the front door of a woman’s apartment around 2 a.m. on Jan. 7 and took her phone.

Authorities noted that Pue had maintained a “continuous romantic relationship” with the victim.

Later that morning, around 9 a.m., Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Pue’s home in the 11000 block of Barclay Point after a neighbor called to report that Pue was assaulting the woman in the front yard. An incident report states the neighbor told dispatchers he saw a man punching a woman in the face while he stood over her.

SAPD detective seen beating woman in front yard; both smelled of ‘intoxicants,’ BCSO says

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they saw Pue walking back to the home despite having been told by deputies to "come here." Pue, the report states, responded "No!"

Deputies said the woman’s face was covered in blood and that she was crying in the front yard.

Suspension documents state Pue then refused to let the responding deputy inside his home and the deputy had to force himself in.

After entering the home, deputies ordered Pue to "get on the ground" and he responded, "For what? I'm a police officer," according to the report.

The report states Pue was taken into custody after deputies threatened to use a Taser on him if he didn't comply with their demands.

Records show that Pue told deputies and officers that he didn't fight the woman. However, she told police that Pue had assaulted her because "she was cheating on him."

She told responding deputies she was fine and refused treatment. She said she didn’t want “Daniel to get in trouble.” She asked deputies if she could speak to Pue, telling them, “Well, if there’s bars in the window, then (Pue) can’t hit me anymore,” the report said.

Pue told authorities the woman had come to his home to "cause problems" between him and another unidentified person.

Pue also at first denied that he was actively dating the victim telling an investigator with the Sheriff's Office that the relationship had ended two years prior. When questioned later by a San Antonio police detective, Pue admitted that he had lied about his relationship with the woman, saying: "I knew everything being said and everything there is public information and I didn't want my (redacted) knowing things had continued, on this path with her."

The report notes that a responding deputy said Pue smelled of alcohol and that, before his arrest, someone whose name and relationship to Pue is redacted from the report, had called Pue's supervisor to inform them that he "appeared to be passed out due to drinking and had slobber and bile on his shirt from drinking too much."

Arbitrator upholds firing of SAPD officer accused of smashing ex-fiancee’s face with a river rock

An incident report notes that the woman also smelled of intoxicants.

The suspension documents note that during the agency's investigation into Pue's alleged assault on the woman, officers uncovered that Pue had used his police resources on several occasions to search the woman's name on the National Crime Information Center database and Texas Crime Information Center database and had messaged her from his city-issued cellphone.

According to the investigation report summary, Pue had texted her the same day of his arrest, writing “Enjoy ur life,” and “U wanted to f--k other people. There u go. Bye.” And had used his city-issued phone to communicate with her on at least three other occasions in September 2018.

The investigative report states that Pue also searched for protected information about her on NCIC and TCIC on his city-issued computer.

Pue was issued an indefinite suspension based on allegations he broke rules regarding the truthfulness of members, responsibility to serve the public, use of intoxicants and waste or conversion of city equipment.