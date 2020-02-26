Barrientes Vela to make first court appearance since being indicted on felony charges

SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable Michelle Barrientes Vela is scheduled on Wednesday morning to make her first court appearance since her arrest last month on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Barrientes Vela and her former captain, Marc Garcia, are slated to appear before Judge Ron Rangel in 379th District Court sometime after 9 a.m.

The pair was indicted Jan. 23, following a nine-month investigation by the Texas Rangers and FBI.

Barrientes Vela faces one felony count of aggravated perjury, two felony counts of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts of official oppression.

Garcia faces one felony count of aggravated perjury and three counts of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was fired by Precinct 2 on Feb. 12 for conduct unbecoming an officer and violations of the law, according to his termination paperwork.

Barrientes Vela, who was removed from office in October after triggering the state’s resign-to-run law, remains a candidate for Bexar County Sheriff.

Her court appearance comes as early voting continues across the county ahead of next Tuesday’s primary election.

A search warrant from a raid last September of Barrientes Vela’s Northwest Side offices states that she and three members of her administration withheld records from a subpoena, fabricated charging documents and forced a clerk to shred records related to payments for security at a public park. Authorities seized and inventoried more than 70 items during the raid, the warrant shows.

The indictment centers around a handful of incidents that resulted in six criminal charges.

Prosecutors accuse Barrientes Vela of lying in her sworn statements about Deputy Leonicio Moreno, who had filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against her. Moreno also was planning on running against Barrientes Vela for the constable seat.

Barrientes Vela had Moreno arrested on suspicion of aggravated perjury last April, according to her indictment, but the charges were quickly rejected by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Moreno’s arrest and her alleged treatment of the deputy over a few years were cited in the indictment for Barrientes Vela’s aggravated perjury charge and two of her official oppression charges.

The third official oppression charge stems from Barrientes Vela’s alleged treatment of Christopher De La Cerda, a former deputy who accused the constable of “creating a work environment that was intimidating” and “hostile.”

Prosecutors have accused Garcia of making up false statements while under oath in order to get a warrant to arrest Moreno.