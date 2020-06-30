San Antonio paramedic fired after felony family violence conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Fire Department paramedic found guilty of a felony family violence charge earlier this year has been terminated, paperwork released to the KSAT 12 Defenders confirmed Tuesday.

Barry Uhr, 45, was convicted by a jury of continuous family violence in early March and later sentenced to serve five years probation, Bexar County court records show.

Disciplinary records released by SAFD Tuesday indicate that Uhr was handed an indefinite suspension in late March, for rules violations that included conduct and behavior, truthfulness of members and negative public image.

Confirmation of Uhr’s termination comes a year after a Bexar County grand jury indicted him on felony charges of continuous family violence and recklessly causing bodily injury to a child.

Uhr was arrested twice in six months in 2018, following a pair of incidents at a home in far Southeast Bexar County.

SAFD suspends paramedic accused of slamming child’s head into garage door track

According to indictment records, Uhr is accused of striking a child’s head against a garage door track that June.

The incident happened as Uhr was attempting to remove her from a moving vehicle, according to previous records released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

In December of 2018, Uhr was accused of striking a woman with his fist and applying pressure to her throat.

Uhr worked for SAFD since 2001, according to city human resources records.