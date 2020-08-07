Bexar County purchasing employee facing list of felony drug charges

SAN ANTONIO – An employee with the Bexar County Purchasing & Procurement Department was arrested Thursday night on several felony drug charges after sheriff’s deputies carried out a warrant in an unrelated case at a far West Side home.

Nicole Segreto, 37, faces three felony charges of drug possession with the intent to deliver after deputies descended on the home in the 9900 block of Echo Plain Drive, according to booking records.

One of the charges is a first-degree felony, records show.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed Friday that Segreto is a purchasing employee who had dealings with BCSO’s finances.

Salazar said he has asked the agency’s Public Integrity Unit to look into whether there were any irregularities with the work Segreto did on behalf of the agency.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Habitual Offender Team were at the home Thursday to carry out a warrant in connection with a shooting last month on Misty Plain Drive.

A suspect in that case, 17-year-old Abel Segreto, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say Abel Segreto on June 26 shot at three teens who allegedly stole marijuana from him before they drove off.

Segreto fired at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver, 19, causing him to crash into a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home along Misty Plain.

Salazar said while the warrant was being executed Thursday for that case, deputies found heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs inside the home on Echo Plain.

Nicole Segreto was then taken into custody and charged with possessing those drugs.

Nicole Segreto was released Friday afternoon on a combined $25,000 bond.

Salazar said during a media briefing Friday that he was not aware of her current status with the county.

Abel Segreto was released Friday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.