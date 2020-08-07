BCSO: 17 year-old shoots at 3 teens who stole marijuana; driver was hit, crashes

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old suspect was arrested after Bexar County deputies say he shot at three teens who allegedly stole marijuana from him before they drove off and crashed.

Abel James Segreto has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting at 4:40 a.m. June 26 in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said Segreto and three other teens met on Snapchat.

Neighbor heard ‘a lot of screaming’ after shooting, crash in west Bexar County

The teens agreed to meet up with Segreto at a community mailbox to buy 2 grams of marijuana from him, according to his arrest affidavit.

The men took marijuana from Segreto and drove away without paying. Segreto fired at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver, 19, deputies said.

His injuries caused him to crash into a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home along Misty Plain.

The homeowner called authorities when he heard screaming coming from the wrecked vehicle. A neighbor at the scene told KSAT 12 News that she heard a crash and screams, and saw the victim lying on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was a bullet graze on his head.

The two other teens stayed at the scene and were taken in for questioning.

Deputies obtained records from Snapchat that led to the identification of Segreto, who lives near the scene.

He was arrested Thursday and his bond was set at $100,000, online booking records show.

In Texas, 17-year-olds are classified as adults in the criminal justice system.