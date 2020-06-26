Neighbor heard ‘a lot of screaming’ after shooting, crash in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Sheriff’s investigators are working to learn more about a shooting Friday morning which caused a driver to crash his car in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was wounded in his back and grazed on his head by bullets around 5 a.m., according to deputies.

Daylight shows the damage done to a car by gunfire on Misty Plain Drive. (KSAT 12 News)

His car then crashed into a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive, they said.

The back window of the car had been shot out.

From her home down the street, Lynn Johnson said she could hear the commotion.

“First I heard four gunshots, then I came outside. Then I heard a crash,” she said.

Johnson said she immediately knew this was more than just an accident.

She opened her door and began walking toward the area to see how she might help.

“I heard a lot of screaming,” Johnson said. “And then one of the guys was lying on the ground.”

In all, she said, she saw three people near the crashed car, the driver and two teens who were passengers.

Investigators took those witnesses in for questioning.

They said the teens told them they were in the area to meet up with someone else and exchange items, then that person started shooting.

However, they did not tell detectives what items they were exchanging.

Investigators look for bullet holes in the back of a crashed car on Misty Plain Drive. (KSAT 12 News)

Deputies searching the area for evidence found half a dozen shell casings on a sidewalk around the corner, indicating that may have been the site of the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.