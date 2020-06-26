19-year-old shooting victim uncooperative after being found at car crash, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was found shot at the scene of a car crash early Friday morning.

Deputies were called around 5 a.m. to a home in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive on the far West Side after receiving reports of vehicle crashing into parked truck.

According to deputies, they arrived to find the driver of the car with a gunshot wound to his back and a bullet grazing on the head.

Deputies said the rear window of his car was completely shot out.

The victim was alert and talking when he was taken to an area hospital, but was not giving much information, deputies said.

Investigators later found shell casings around the corner from the crash on Echo Plains Drive.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not known.