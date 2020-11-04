Disgraced attorney who stole from clients accused of violating plea agreement

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio attorney who avoided a lengthy prison sentence in a felony forgery of the elderly case earlier this year is now accused of falling behind in making restitution payments to at least one of his victims.

Tamer Morsi, who surrendered his law license in 2018 in lieu of the state taking disciplinary action against him, was given 10 years probation and ordered to pay back more than $22,000 to two of his former clients during a sentencing hearing in January.

While he wasn’t ordered to pay a set amount each month, Morsi told the judge in court he would pay between $150 and $200 a month to each woman.

Records provided to the KSAT 12 Defenders by one of Morsi’s victims show he made restitution payments totaling several hundred dollars between May and July but did not make any payments in August.

Morsi’s restitution payments in September and October came out to $50 total, putting him on a path to take 35 years to fully pay back that victim.

Officials with the Bexar County Community Supervision and Corrections Department confirmed Monday Morsi had violated the terms of his plea agreement and that they were in the process of notifying the district attorney’s office.

Morsi was the subject of a large number of complaints filed with local law enforcement agencies and the Texas State Bar in recent years.

However, he was only ever indicted in a single case, involving an elderly client who said Morsi cashed an insurance check meant for her and kept the proceeds.

A second case against Morsi, a theft complaint filed by another client, was taken into consideration as part of a plea agreement signed by Morsi in October 2019 but was never formally filed.

He was required to pay back $4,000 of the more than $22,000 owed in restitution up front, or else risk going to prison for up to six years, according to the signed agreement.

The victim in the theft case that was never filed, and who is still owed more than $10,000, has repeatedly criticized District Attorney Joe Gonzales for not taking Morsi to trial.

Gonzales released the following statement Tuesday:

As any case where a Defendant is on community supervision, the Bexar County Community Supervision and Corrections Department must submit a motion to revoke the supervision of a Defendant with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. In this particular case, that has not happened. Once a motion to revoke is filed, an MTR hearing is scheduled and the judge will determine whether there is cause for this Defendant to either be continued on supervision, sent to prison or receive another type of sanction. In order to afford due process to the Defendant, this process must take place before he is potentially revoked.

CSCD officials did not release additional details about Morsi’s case and whether they planned to file a motion to revoke his probation.

Prior to being sentenced to probation in January, Morsi had to be asked five times by Judge Ron Rangel if he stole from his clients.

Morsi at first answered that he pleaded no contest, then said that he had made mistakes with his clients and had misappropriated their funds, before finally giving the judge a satisfactory answer.

“It’s not very wise to come in and speak legalese when you’re trying to obtain a plea bargain agreement,” said Judge Rangel.

Morsi’s attorney said via telephone Wednesday he was not sure of the status of his client’s restitution payments or whether he had kept up with them.