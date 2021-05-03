After spending hundreds of thousands on weather platform, CPS Energy entrusted college student to forecast with it

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy, the nation’s largest municipally owned utility company, gets its weather forecasts from a college student who has not been compensated more than $716 in a single week, invoices obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

The University of the Incarnate Word meteorology student, who refers to himself on one social media platform as “Kid Cold Front,” was as of last week still a “current student and is not listed as a graduate,” a UIW spokesman said via email.

The forecaster, whose services are provided to CPS through a contract with a third-party, has been paid between $197 and $716 a week, according to invoice records covering late October 2019 to late January.

CPS officials in recent weeks have refused to say how many hours the forecaster worked in any given pay period after his employer objected to the release of that information.

Separate invoices for money paid to DTN, a Minnesota-based weather services company that provides the utility forecast graphics and mapping for severe weather events, show CPS Energy has paid the firm hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Invoices show CPS Energy made nearly $120,000 payments to DTN over a single 21-month period. (KSAT)

The payments include nearly $120,000 over a 21-month period from late February 2018 to late November 2019.

