Edwards County constable indicted, accused of fleeing the scene of a crash

Constable John Maxwell, 56, charged with leaving scene of November 2021 car crash

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Pictured: John Maxwell, Constable of Edwards County. (Edwards County Jail.)

EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas – The Edwards County constable has been indicted on accusations that he fled from the scene of a car crash after damaging another vehicle, court records obtained Monday evening by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

Constable John Maxwell, 56, is accused of knowingly leaving the scene of a November 2021 crash without providing his information to the other driver, records confirm.

Maxwell was indicted by an Edwards County grand jury May 9 and was formally booked on the charge May 14.

Maxwell is free after posting $3,500 bond, Edwards County officials confirmed to KSAT.

A county official reached via telephone late last week said Maxwell is on administrative leave.

Maxwell did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Maxwell’s indictment paperwork states the other vehicle suffered more than $200 in damages.

