Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to felony drug charge

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer fired last year after her arrest for shoplifting had the charge dismissed after pleading guilty to felony drug possession, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday.

Stephanie Solis, who was a nine-year veteran of SAPD assigned to its Mental Health Unit, was given four years probation in August in exchange for the guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, District Clerk records show.

Solis was handed an indefinite suspension in July 2018, six months after she was accused of concealing merchandise in her purse while off duty and walking out of a store at the Ingram Park Mall without paying.

According to an interview Solis gave to SAPD's internal affairs after the incident, she said she had no memory of being at the mall the day of her arrest.

"I was not in my right mind," Solis said in the audio recording.

SAPD records show officers found Solis in possession of the painkillers morphine and tramadol as well as prescription pills of clonazepam and zolpidem.

Solis was also the focus of an unrelated Castle Hills Police Department investigation last year that accused her and an unidentified man of taking a woman's wallet and $5,000 worth of perfume from her car.

It does not appear, however, that Solis was ever criminally charged in connection to that investigation.

Three days after the Castle Hills incident, Solis posted on Facebook that she was selling most of her Christmas gifts to pay for the completion of remodeling her home.

One of the pictures in the post showed several bottles of Victoria's Secret perfume.

