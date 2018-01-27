Department of Human Services: Free resources available to help homeless people

SAN ANTONIO - City workers are tallying up the number of homeless people living throughout Bexar County. Meanwhile, the Department of Human Services wants people without a place to sleep at night to know that there are resources available to them no matter their situation. As of last year's census, there are about 2,800 homeless people living in the city of San Antonio.

KSAT12 spoke to one family living on the streets:

Jermaine Matthews and Ze'keishja Thompson are expecting a baby in a month.

Ze'keishja Thompson

19 years old

Homeless for about two years

Attributes homelessness to family and personal issues.

Eight months pregnant with first child

"It does get cold, and it does suck," she said.

Jermaine Matthews

32 years old

Homeless for more than five years

Attributes homelessness to bad decisions, drugs and alcohol

Expecting first child in one month

Plans to work temporary jobs to secure housing before the baby comes

"How I got here? I made some bad decisions, and now it's time for a change," he said.

Morjoriee White, homeless administrator with the Department of Human Services, said there is a broad range of situations that can lead to homelessness.

"Some are domestic violence, mental health concerns, substance use, unemployment, illnesses," White said. "Always feel free to call the Department of Human Services. We can direct you appropriately, as well as Haven for Hope, as well as other providers, because we do have the resources in the city."

White said one simple way to learn about available resources is to pick up any phone and call 311 or 211 toll-free. A list of direct numbers to services and programs throughout the city is below:

Department of Health and Human Services

Phone: 210-207-8198

Fax: 210-207-4254

Address: 106 S. St. Mary's St., 7th Floor, San Antonio, TX 78205

Family Violence Prevention Services/Battered Women and Children’s Shelter

24-hour crisis line: 210-733-8810

Main number: 210-821-3880

San Antonio Police Department - Victims Advocacy

Phone: 210-207-2141

Haven for Hope

Phone: 210-220-2100

Address: 1 Haven for Hope Way, San Antonio, TX 78207

