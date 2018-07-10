Deputies went to a home looking for cocaine. They found a dead baby.

SAN ANTONIO - Deputies were searching a West Side home for cocaine on the day they discovered a dead infant in a suitcase, a warrant made public on Tuesday shows.

Authorities served the warrant at a home in the 7900 block of Bronco Lane on July 3 and were targeting a woman who an informant told investigators lived at the home.

The warrant states that the informant saw drug paraphernalia related to the ingestion, sale and packaging of cocaine inside the home on Bronco Lane within the past 48 hours of when the warrant was requested.

The woman has previous charges of theft between $500 and $1,500 and failure to identify to a peace officer, and the owner of the home has previous charges in California for crimes against children/lewd or lascivious.

Both are named in the warrant, but KSAT is not naming them because they are currently not charged with any crimes.

Authorities were ordered to seize property purchased from the sale of narcotics, drug ledgers, cellphones, data storage devices and firearms, along with anything used in the packaging, weighing or ingesting of narcotics.

The warrant shows that heroin, a piece of sheetrock that is 13.3 feet by 8.5 feet, a picture frame with 11 photos, a legal pad, nine cellphones, mail belonging to two people, and an Alcatel cellphone were found.

The sheriff's office said that the sheetrock was blood-spattered and that the photos seized are being used to help identify the deceased baby.

Deputies discovered the body of a "beyond decomposed" infant in a piece of luggage seized during the raid. The infant was fully clothed and wrapped in a blanket.

The sheriff's office said it is awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of the baby's death and identity of the infant before any arrests are made.

