Traffic officers, speed trailer may be added to SE Military Drive after latest crash, councilwoman says

SAN ANTONIO – Months after the city made safety improvements to a stretch of Southeast Military Drive, the road is back in the spotlight after yet another person was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

A 63-year-old woman suffered a broken ankle after she was hit just after 7 p.m. Tuesday while trying to cross between Old Corpus Christi Road and South Presa Street, KSAT reported earlier this week.

Her story is far from the first, however.

“We need people to slow down and to be aware of their surroundings,” District 3 councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said.

KSAT has reported safety concerns on this stretch of Military Drive since last August. Here’s a brief timeline of our coverage:

Aug. 21, 2025: Jeanette Espitia and her unborn child died after being hit and killed by a car on Southeast Military Drive

Aug. 27, 2025: Noah Patterson died the same way, also on this stretch

Nov. 13, 2025: The city responded to these accidents and our reporting by upgrading the pedestrian crosswalk with new lights, signals and signs

Jeanette Espitia’s brother, Jesse, was at the most recent crash Tuesday night and said it was hard to see another accident happen.

“It brings back bad memories,” Jesse said.

He’s not alone.

“They need a better solution,” neighbor Susan Herrera said. “Obviously, the lights aren’t working as well as we had hoped.”

Viagran said she doesn’t have a timeline on long-term solutions, but said her office is working on accountability, awareness and education.

“Our plan is to work with the Transportation Department on how we share that space with walkers and cyclists,” Viagran said. “We can get traffic officers out there, and we can get a speed trailer out there.”

“We want people to understand that they are sharing this portion of Southeast Military Drive with pedestrians,” Viagran said.

A spokesperson with Public Works told us the department is reviewing the conditions of the crosswalk and location to “determine whether additional measures could further enhance safety, such as improvements to traffic signal visibility and traffic signal timing.”

Preliminary report from San Antonio police said no arrests were made in the crash on Tuesday night. The driver stayed on the scene.

