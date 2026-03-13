‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment continues with 7 new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026 KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga is featuring dozens of 2026 medals on air and online ahead of the yearly Fiesta celebration SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled another installment of his annual daily segment, “Show Me Your Medals!” on the 6 O’clock News with Myra Arthur. On Thursday, they featured seven new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026.
The segment features 2026 medals that represent San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, businesses and people. Ernie and Myra will unveil new medals every weekday leading up to Fiesta 2026, which runs from April 16-26.
To participate, people can mail or drop off two medals to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.
Thursday’s medals featured Laura Capeles (The Sash Lady), Tessa Christiansen (Miss Fiesta Teen Queen 2026), United San Antonio Pow Wow, Alzheimer’s Association, King Joachim (Eva’s Heroes), Law Office of Marissa Giovenco and Texas Tech Alumni Association-San Antonio Chapter.
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
