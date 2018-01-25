District 10 Councilman honored for ensuring equal access to deaf community

SAN ANTONIO - District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was honored Wednesday for his work in ensuring equal access and inclusion for the deaf community.

Perry was recognized by No Barriers Communications. He’s been pushing for accessibility, including providing an interpreter during Hurricane Harvey to deliver important information to the deaf and hard of hearing.

“I'm learning what the issues are, and I think the more education we have out there, the better for understanding what the limitations are and disabilities so that we can help all the people across San Antonio,” Perry said.

Perry is also working to provide interpreters at all City Council meetings so that everyone can participate.

