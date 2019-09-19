Do you have unclaimed cash? Texas holds $5 billion in unclaimed cash, valuables

SAN ANTONIO - Texas has more than $5 billion in unclaimed cash and valuables, according to the Texas comptroller.

The comptroller's office paid out $308.4 million in unclaimed property claims in fiscal year 2018, more than any other year.

It's also the first time the program has paid out more than $300 million in a single year.

“Since I took office, I have been committed to returning more unclaimed property to the rightful owners across our great state,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

‘Money: It's Personal' — Budgeting to live on your own

Hegar gave credit to his team for the uptick in payouts, saying in part, "They have helped implement new technologies to make claiming money easier than ever before, and they strive every day to improve customer service and build a more efficient claims process. I want to thank them for their commitment and dedication to the people of Texas.”

If you think you might have unclaimed property you can search on ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

‘Money: It's Personal' — Maintaining a good credit score

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim, a news release said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.