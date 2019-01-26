'Money: It's Personal' — Unclaimed money

SAN ANTONIO - The state of Texas has returned $3 billion worth of unclaimed property to its owners, but Bexar County still has more than $201 million still unclaimed.

San Antonio has more than $190 million of unclaimed money just waiting to be collected. And that’s not all. The city of Converse has more than $2.2 million, Helotes has more than $1.9 million and Schertz has more than $1.7 million in unclaimed property.

In total, Bexar County has $201,241,644 in unclaimed property.

The assets can include things such as dividends, stocks, utility deposits and insurance proceeds, among others. Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.

So how can you find out if you have some money with your name on it?

It’s simple. The first step is to log onto claimittexas.org. There, you’ll be taken to a database that may contain several names similar to yours.

You’ll want to match up your name to your address or any former addresses. After that, you’ll be taken to a form to claim your property.

While there's no fee for using the property search service, there may be a fee associated with claiming your money, or you can donate all or a portion of what you claimed to the Texas Match the Promise Foundation, which is a program that provides scholarships to families who have enrolled in Texas’ prepaid college tuition plan.

BREAKDOWN BY CITIES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

COUNTY CITY AMOUNT PROPERTIES BEXAR ADKINS $436,936.10 9,272 BEXAR ALAMO HEIGHTS $64,737.79 3,923 BEXAR ATASCOSA $429,170.70 6,623 BEXAR BALCONES HEIGHTS $20,260.30 226 BEXAR CAMP BULLIS $166.40 3 BEXAR CASTLE HILLS $27,229.42 495 BEXAR CHINA GROVE $4,323.93 129 BEXAR CONVERSE $2,214,669.86 44,632 BEXAR ELMENDORF $454,753.27 7,505 BEXAR FAIR OAKS RANCH $331,214.54 3,788 BEXAR FORT SAM HOUSTON $157,099.14 1,427 BEXAR GREY FOREST $1,014.35 9 BEXAR HELOTES $1,948,998.88 28,320 BEXAR HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,329.82 142 BEXAR HOLLYWOOD PARK $32,585.32 183 BEXAR KIRBY $91,967.26 2,015 BEXAR LACKLAND AFB $59,493.70 499 BEXAR LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $10.15 1 BEXAR LEON SPRINGS $242.25 5 BEXAR LEON VALLEY $90,682.33 1,418 BEXAR LIVE OAK $664,851.94 11,522 BEXAR MACDONA $22,800.77 617 BEXAR MARTINEZ $5.00 1 BEXAR OLMOS PARK $20,175.42 283 BEXAR RANDOLPH AFB $15,225.32 421 BEXAR RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42 3 BEXAR SAN ANTONIO $190,711,186.20 2,201,680 BEXAR SCHERTZ $1,722,656.47 36,204 BEXAR SELMA $272,192.20 5,648 BEXAR SHAVANO PARK $286,460.99 1,906 BEXAR SOMERSET $291,725.13 5,589 BEXAR ST. HEDWIG $195.85 9 BEXAR STONE OAK $11.21 2 BEXAR TERRELL HILLS $14,189.02 285 BEXAR TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20 1 BEXAR VON ORMY $405,960.57 7,649 BEXAR WINDCREST $439,001.33 2,951 TOTALS: $201,241,644.55 2,385,386

