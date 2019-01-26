'Money: It's Personal' — Unclaimed money

SAN ANTONIO - The state of Texas has returned $3 billion worth of unclaimed property to its owners, but Bexar County still has more than $201 million still unclaimed.
San Antonio has more than $190 million of unclaimed money just waiting to be collected. And that’s not all. The city of Converse has more than $2.2 million, Helotes has more than $1.9 million and Schertz has more than $1.7 million in unclaimed property.
In total, Bexar County has $201,241,644 in unclaimed property.
The assets can include things such as dividends, stocks, utility deposits and insurance proceeds, among others. Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.
So how can you find out if you have some money with your name on it?
It’s simple. The first step is to log onto claimittexas.org. There, you’ll be taken to a database that may contain several names similar to yours.
You’ll want to match up your name to your address or any former addresses. After that, you’ll be taken to a form to claim your property.
While there's no fee for using the property search service, there may be a fee associated with claiming your money, or you can donate all or a portion of what you claimed to the Texas Match the Promise Foundation, which is a program that provides scholarships to families who have enrolled in Texas’ prepaid college tuition plan.
BREAKDOWN BY CITIES IN BEXAR COUNTY:
|COUNTY
|CITY
|AMOUNT
|PROPERTIES
|BEXAR
|ADKINS
|$436,936.10
|9,272
|BEXAR
|ALAMO HEIGHTS
|$64,737.79
|3,923
|BEXAR
|ATASCOSA
|$429,170.70
|6,623
|BEXAR
|BALCONES HEIGHTS
|$20,260.30
|226
|BEXAR
|CAMP BULLIS
|$166.40
|3
|BEXAR
|CASTLE HILLS
|$27,229.42
|495
|BEXAR
|CHINA GROVE
|$4,323.93
|129
|BEXAR
|CONVERSE
|$2,214,669.86
|44,632
|BEXAR
|ELMENDORF
|$454,753.27
|7,505
|BEXAR
|FAIR OAKS RANCH
|$331,214.54
|3,788
|BEXAR
|FORT SAM HOUSTON
|$157,099.14
|1,427
|BEXAR
|GREY FOREST
|$1,014.35
|9
|BEXAR
|HELOTES
|$1,948,998.88
|28,320
|BEXAR
|HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE
|$9,329.82
|142
|BEXAR
|HOLLYWOOD PARK
|$32,585.32
|183
|BEXAR
|KIRBY
|$91,967.26
|2,015
|BEXAR
|LACKLAND AFB
|$59,493.70
|499
|BEXAR
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE
|$10.15
|1
|BEXAR
|LEON SPRINGS
|$242.25
|5
|BEXAR
|LEON VALLEY
|$90,682.33
|1,418
|BEXAR
|LIVE OAK
|$664,851.94
|11,522
|BEXAR
|MACDONA
|$22,800.77
|617
|BEXAR
|MARTINEZ
|$5.00
|1
|BEXAR
|OLMOS PARK
|$20,175.42
|283
|BEXAR
|RANDOLPH AFB
|$15,225.32
|421
|BEXAR
|RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE
|$121.42
|3
|BEXAR
|SAN ANTONIO
|$190,711,186.20
|2,201,680
|BEXAR
|SCHERTZ
|$1,722,656.47
|36,204
|BEXAR
|SELMA
|$272,192.20
|5,648
|BEXAR
|SHAVANO PARK
|$286,460.99
|1,906
|BEXAR
|SOMERSET
|$291,725.13
|5,589
|BEXAR
|ST. HEDWIG
|$195.85
|9
|BEXAR
|STONE OAK
|$11.21
|2
|BEXAR
|TERRELL HILLS
|$14,189.02
|285
|BEXAR
|TIMBERWOOD PARK
|$0.20
|1
|BEXAR
|VON ORMY
|$405,960.57
|7,649
|BEXAR
|WINDCREST
|$439,001.33
|2,951
|TOTALS:
|$201,241,644.55
|2,385,386
