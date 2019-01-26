Money Its Personal

'Money: It's Personal' — Unclaimed money

Bexar County has $201,241,644 in unclaimed property

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer, Valerie Gomez - Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO - The state of Texas has returned $3 billion worth of unclaimed property to its owners, but Bexar County still has more than $201 million still unclaimed.

San Antonio has more than $190 million of unclaimed money just waiting to be collected. And that’s not all. The city of Converse has more than $2.2 million, Helotes has more than $1.9 million and Schertz has more than $1.7 million in unclaimed property.

In total, Bexar County has $201,241,644 in unclaimed property. 

The assets can include things such as dividends, stocks, utility deposits and insurance proceeds, among others. Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.

So how can you find out if you have some money with your name on it?

It’s simple. The first step is to log onto claimittexas.org. There, you’ll be taken to a database that may contain several names similar to yours.

You’ll want to match up your name to your address or any former addresses. After that, you’ll be taken to a form to claim your property.

While there's no fee for using the property search service, there may be a fee associated with claiming your money, or you can donate all or a portion of what you claimed to the Texas Match the Promise Foundation, which is a program that provides scholarships to families who have enrolled in Texas’ prepaid college tuition plan.

BREAKDOWN BY CITIES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

COUNTY    CITY         AMOUNT            PROPERTIES
BEXAR ADKINS $436,936.10 9,272
BEXAR ALAMO HEIGHTS $64,737.79 3,923
BEXAR ATASCOSA $429,170.70 6,623
BEXAR BALCONES HEIGHTS $20,260.30 226
BEXAR CAMP BULLIS $166.40 3
BEXAR CASTLE HILLS $27,229.42 495
BEXAR CHINA GROVE $4,323.93 129
BEXAR CONVERSE $2,214,669.86 44,632
BEXAR ELMENDORF $454,753.27 7,505
BEXAR FAIR OAKS RANCH $331,214.54 3,788
BEXAR FORT SAM HOUSTON $157,099.14 1,427
BEXAR GREY FOREST $1,014.35 9
BEXAR HELOTES $1,948,998.88 28,320
BEXAR HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,329.82 142
BEXAR HOLLYWOOD PARK $32,585.32 183
BEXAR KIRBY $91,967.26 2,015
BEXAR LACKLAND AFB $59,493.70 499
BEXAR LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $10.15 1
BEXAR LEON SPRINGS $242.25 5
BEXAR LEON VALLEY $90,682.33 1,418
BEXAR LIVE OAK $664,851.94 11,522
BEXAR MACDONA $22,800.77 617
BEXAR MARTINEZ $5.00 1
BEXAR OLMOS PARK $20,175.42 283
BEXAR RANDOLPH AFB $15,225.32 421
BEXAR RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42 3
BEXAR SAN ANTONIO $190,711,186.20 2,201,680
BEXAR SCHERTZ $1,722,656.47 36,204
BEXAR SELMA $272,192.20 5,648
BEXAR SHAVANO PARK $286,460.99 1,906
BEXAR SOMERSET $291,725.13 5,589
BEXAR ST. HEDWIG $195.85 9
BEXAR STONE OAK $11.21 2
BEXAR TERRELL HILLS $14,189.02 285
BEXAR TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20 1
BEXAR VON ORMY $405,960.57 7,649
BEXAR WINDCREST $439,001.33 2,951
TOTALS:   $201,241,644.55 2,385,386

 

“Money: It’s Personal” is a new series on KSAT’s News at 9 that breaks down personal finance topics. If you have a suggestion on what types of topics to explain, click here.

