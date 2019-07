MANSFIELD, Texas - A cow recently paid a visit to a North Texas home and even knocked on the door.

The cow's visit was caught by the Mansfield homeowner's Ring doorbell camera.

In the video, the cow can be seen visitng the home near Fern Drive and Hidden Glade Drive, according to a report from Fox 4 News.

The cow gets onto the front porch of the home and nudged the front door, the video showed.

