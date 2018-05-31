Driver charged in fatal church bus crash that killed 13 pleads no contest

UVALDE, Texas - Jack Dillon Young, the 21-year-old man charged in the bus crash that killed 13 members of a New Braunfels church last spring, pleaded no contest Thursday.

Young also waived his right to a jury trial and faces anywhere from 2 to 270 years in prison for 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter to be served consecutively. His punishment phase is set for Nov. 7-9.

Young is accused of driving a pickup truck on March 29, 2017 that crossed the center line of Highway 83 north of Uvalde and crashed into a bus carrying members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels returning from a retreat.

He was 20 years old at the time of the crash and according to an affidavit, admitted to being on prescription drugs that can cause drowsiness before he crashed into the church bus. Young was also texting and driving, the affidavit stated.

The documents also said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found marijuana cigarettes in the 2007 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Young.

